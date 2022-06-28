Expand / Collapse search
German packaging manufacturer's new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

German-based Papier-Mettler will open its first U.S. production plant in Moorefield, West Virginia

A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said.

Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company's first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.

The company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe, the release said. Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years, officials said.

Papier-Mettler factory opening in Moorefield, WV. (Fox News)

The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries and operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts.