From Carrie Bradshaw to crypto kings: West Village enters a new, record-setting era of glamour

EXCLUSIVE: Once home to Carrie Bradshaw’s brownstone dreams and the "Friends" gang’s coffee-fueled chaos, Manhattan’s West Village has united its bohemian charm and billionaire glamour.

On its cobblestone streets, record-breaking sales are rewriting the rules of New York real estate, with penthouses topping $85 million and buyers ranging from tech titans to crypto kings. For Compass broker Jim St. André, it’s not a comeback story – it’s "reinvention."

"People love the West Village for what it is inherently, right? Which is a beautiful, almost little hamlet in the middle of the city," St. André exclusively told Fox News Digital. "There’s really, truly only a handful of great apartments, great townhouses and great buildings in general, and great locations in the West Village where you can choose to live. And so that's really driven pricing to a level that it's never been at before."

Currently under construction and preparing to make its market debut, 125 Perry Street’s Penthouse East marks the largest of seven residences at the boutique building, priced at $85 million. It’s discreetly tucked inside a restored, century-old parking garage, and St. André – who’s representing the listing – highlights how historic preservation fuels exclusivity and sky-high pricing.

"There's a serenity to the experience of living in the West Village," he said. "The low-density and sort of low-scale nature of the buildings there, there's less traffic and there's this peacefulness that exists in this ... quiet-luxury experience that's happening there … When we talk about the experience of living in a building like this, it's seven units, there's amenities, there's services that would be suitable for a much larger building. So it's a very private environment, a very peaceful environment. And I think that's very, very attractive to many buyers."

"I think you see the areas where people have done well over the past five to 10 years, whether that be tech or private equity or hedge funds, cryptocurrency, we're seeing buyers from all those categories and others interested in being in the West Village and in a position where they'd like to … find the property that makes the most sense for them."

Penthouse East spans 7,700 square feet of interior space with three private outdoor terraces. It features six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths, glass-wrapped entertaining areas with a central gallery staircase – and, not to mention, a skyline view stretching from Lower Manhattan to Hudson Yards and Midtown.

The surge in red-hot demand for West Village multimillion-dollar properties is both natural and "true," according to the broker, who has sold homes in this neighborhood for 22 years.

"With so little inventory in the West Village, there's multiple buyers for every apartment or townhouse that's available. And so to me, it's not likely a bubble that's being created," St. André said. "There is true demand from people who have moved to the city, who already live in the city or are from other countries … It's as blue-chip as they get globally, as well as here in the U.S."

Even though "Sex and the City" and "Friends" may have put the West Village on the map for a generation, St. André noted that nostalgia isn’t driving today’s buyer frenzy.

"It's actually a really small part of it," he said. "The West Village has been popular for a variety of reasons, and it's been well-documented in film and TV and in books … it's really just an evolution of where people want to be in the city … It really is the backdrop itself that’s so compelling to people."

From a broader perspective on New York City’s growth story, St. André said it’s one of reinvention, not rebirth – and there’s still room for both new inventory and record-setting pricing.

"What's so great about the West Village and [we're] so thankful that the historic district was created and that so many of these buildings were protected, and that people weren't able to build large residential buildings at certain points in time that blighted this amazing history," St. André said. "The evolution that's happening, it's a really repurposing of the neighborhood for what makes sense at this particular point in time. I think it's more of the reinvention of what has been there for a long, long time, just used in a different way."

Five to 10 years from now, as that evolution continues, St. André remains confident the West Village will still feel like the West Village.

"There’s room for more projects like 125 Perry, but there’s not too many," he said. "I think it’s just going to get more interesting as time goes on. I don’t think it’ll get less interesting unless there’s some major macroeconomic event."

"We see so many of the people who are buying in the West Village who are active parts of the New York City community ... they’re mostly people who live here, and the neighborhood is super vibrant … Opportunity abounds in New York. And when you're standing there looking out at that from that penthouse, it all becomes so real and so poignant."