Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal

Former home of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos hits market for $1.75M

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The home where missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos lived before their nasty divorce battle and her mysterious disappearance has been put on the market for $1.75 million.

Continue Reading Below

The six-bedroom house in Farmington, Connecticut, is part of a sell-off sale for the estate of Fotis, who took his own life in January while charged with Jennifer’s murder, the Hartford Courant reported.

NEW YORK EXODUS ACCELERATES AMID PANDEMIC AS SOME RESIDENTS HEAD SOUTH

The couple moved there in 2012 to raise their five children, but Jennifer moved out with the children five years later, the report said.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New Canaan, Conn., Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos. The former home of Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May 2019 after prosecutors say she was killed by her estranged husb

She was living in New Canaan when she disappeared on May 24, 2019, after dropping off her children at school.

Police said they believe Fotis attacked her in her home and drove off with her body, though Jennifer’s remains were never found.

Fotis Dulos denied the allegations. When he died by suicide, he left behind a note claiming to know nothing about Jennifer’s death or disappearance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Christopher Hug, a lawyer administering Fotis Dulos’ estate, has asked a judge to declare Jennifer Dulos legally dead so he can access certain funds to pay creditors before it’s turned over to the couple’s five children, the outlet reported.

“We certainly hope to sell the house quickly and bring closure to the estate,” attorney Richard Weinstein, who is representing Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber, told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This article first appeared in the New York Post.