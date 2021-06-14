Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

Florida town accidentally sells municipal water tower

Businessman purchased municipal building underneath the city of Brooksville’s water tower last April

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Florida seeing a big gain in the population amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. DeSantis lifting all restrictions in the state and unemployment benefits.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction.

A businessman purchased a municipal building underneath the city of Brooksville’s water tower last April for $55,000 with the goal of converting it into a gym. However, when Bobby Read went to the county to get an address for his new business location, he was told the parcel he bought included the entire water tower site, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Luckily for the town, Read was willing to give it back. County records show he transferred the water tower back to Brooksville through a warranty deed last month. The town of 8,500 residents is located 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Tampa.

"I don’t know where the blame falls here," said Blake Bell, a city council member. "We’re council members and we rely on the city manager. We assume that he has done his due diligence."

City Manager Mark Kutney blamed the use of a bad legal description for what happened. The city’s redevelopment agency director resigned after the accidental sale.

"We’re human," Kutney said. "Sometimes we make a mistake."