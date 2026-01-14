Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE
Florida dominates nation's luxury real estate market with Larry Page's Miami estate topping December sales

Coastal Florida claimed six of 10 most expensive December deals, outpacing Manhattan and Bay Area luxury markets

Naftali Group Chairman and CEO Miki Naftali and Informa President of U.S. Boat Shows Andrew Doole speak to Fox News Digital about the pro-business direction of the Sunshine State.

Top business leaders say catering to South Florida demand proves 'very successful'

Naftali Group Chairman and CEO Miki Naftali and Informa President of U.S. Boat Shows Andrew Doole speak to Fox News Digital about the pro-business direction of the Sunshine State.

Coastal Florida led the nation’s most expensive home sales in December, topped by a $101.5 million Miami estate linked to Google co-founder Larry Page, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

The Biscayne Bay compound in Coconut Grove covers 4.5 acres in one of Miami’s most exclusive enclaves. People familiar with the deal told The Wall Street Journal that Page paid $101.5 million in December for the waterfront property, formerly owned by the late restaurateur Jonathan Lewis. Redfin reported that it was the most expensive U.S. home sale in December and the fourth-priciest overall in 2025.

"When a billion-dollar-level buyer makes a move like this, it tells you everything you need to know: Miami is the upgrade. It's both a lifestyle play and a financial strategy," Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer previously told Fox News Digital.

"A trade like this recalibrates the entire neighborhood as it hits $7,000 per square foot. We’ve seen this in Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Golden Beach, and now we are seeing it in Coconut Grove," Goldentayer said.

South-facing aerial view of Miami Beach

A south-facing aerial view of Miami Beach shows Indian Creek island and Collins Avenue. (Getty Images)

Two Palm Beach homes ranked second and third among December’s priciest sales, closing at $97.5 million and $66.1 million. Both properties also appeared on Redfin’s 2025 list of most expensive U.S. home sales, at No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.

Overall, six of December’s 10 most expensive sales were in coastal Florida cities. The Sunshine State outpaced other luxury markets that month, including Manhattan, the Bay Area and Nevada’s Lake Tahoe region.

Dezer Developments President Gil Dezer joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss pouring Florida's largest concrete mat for new luxury condos as Miami's real estate market surges after Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral win.

Miami developer touts real estate boom after Mamdani's win: ‘Smart money moving south’

Dezer Developments President Gil Dezer joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss pouring Florida’s largest concrete mat for new luxury condos as Miami’s real estate market surges after Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral win.

For 2025 altogether, Florida properties represented half of the 10 most expensive home sales in the U.S., according to Redfin.

"I’m seeing continued inbound interest from California and the Northeast, with buyers asking for privacy, security and turnkey waterfront or estate properties," ONE Sotheby’s International Realty top South Florida agent Michael Martinez told Fox News Digital.

close
Douglas Elliman No. 1 agent nationwide Dina Goldentayer speaks with Fox News Digital about why Miami and West Palm Beach have surpassed New York City as the world's fastest-growing wealth hubs.

Real estate expert says South Florida can be the next 'Wall Street South'

Douglas Elliman No. 1 agent nationwide Dina Goldentayer speaks with Fox News Digital about why Miami and West Palm Beach have surpassed New York City as the world's fastest-growing wealth hubs.

"More showings with high-net-worth buyers, more off-market conversations," he added, "and buyers [are] moving faster when a truly irreplaceable property becomes available."

