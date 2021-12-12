Eminem's former Michigan estate on the market for $3.23M

A sumptuous Rochester, Michigan, estate that was formerly owned by both Detroit rapper Eminem and the former CEO of Kmart is on the market again for more than $3 million.

The gated property at 5760 Winkler Mill Road, which Eminem owned from 2003 to 2017, sprawls nearly six acres and features a 17,500-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The estate also has a tennis and basketball court, as well as a pool, hot tub, cabana, and a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse, according to a Zillow listing.

The home's custom features include imported building material and "impeccable woodwork" throughout the billiard room, bar and dining room, the listing further boasts.

"Kitchen is a cook's dream with twin subzero refrigerators, expansive butler’s pantry, granite counters, double islands, and ample cabinet and counter space," the listing continues.

The property also includes a pond and multiple fountains.

Each bedroom in Eminem's former home is a themed suite and the location also has state-of-the-art systems for electronics, audio, as well as visual and lighting systems. The listing points out that the mansion is located minutes from downtown Rochester and is near "award-winning" schools in the area.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, purchased the property in 2003, which was the same year one of his albums was listed as one of Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest albums of all time. Kmart CEO Charles Conaway owned the property before Mathers.

The property was last sold in 2017 for $1.9 million.