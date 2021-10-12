Elon Musk slashes more than $5 million from price of historic Silicon Valley mansion

Elon Musk slashed $5.5 million from the price of his historic 16,000-square-foot mansion in Silicon Valley, relisting it for $31.99 million.

The listing of the European-style residence for $37.5 million in Hillsborough, California, was first announced in a June tweet from the CEO of Tesla Motorsand SpaceX, Mansion Global reported. Mr. Musk said he’d "decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there."

Sitting on more than 47 acres of land, one of the largest parcels in the area, the residence was removed from the market in September and relisted on Monday with Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass.

Also known as Guignécourt, the home boasts seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, plus its own reservoir and far-reaching views of the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. It was built more than 100 years ago by a French nobleman, but has been restored and updated for modern living, according to the listing.

It features a professional-grade kitchen with room for a personal chef—as well as a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment for them—a great room with a fireplace, a wood-paneled formal dining room and a library with leather walls, the listing said. There’s also a ballroom with nearly 20-foot ceilings featuring crown moldings with gold leaf detail.

"The dining room and music room can now be combined into one space with a hydraulic lift wall that disappears when needed," the Gullixsons said in the listing. "Behind the scenes, upgrades to infrastructure include fiber optic cable under the driveway, high-end security system, interior sound system and restoration to several of-the-era features."

Outside, there’s mature landscaping, a pool and pavilion, hiking trails, a three-car garage, and an eight-car carport.

The home was built by Count Christian de Guigné, a French nobleman. He came to California and married Mary Katherine Parrott, whose father, John Parrott, had made a fortune in the Gold Rush era, according to the listing. De Guigné later started two now-defunct companies, Stauffer Chemical Company and Leslie Salt, which distributed the mineral around the Bay Area.

Mr. Musk bought Guignécourt in 2017 for $23.4 million through Gatsby LLC, which is connected to another entity, Excession, tied to Mr. Musk’s family office. Before Mr. Musk purchased the home, it was once listed for as much as $100 million, Mansion Global reported.

The tech titan has been selling off his real estate in recent years, and this is the final property left in the portfolio. The tech titan has said he’s selling off his earthly possessions to focus on a "multiplanetary" life. Representatives for Mr. Musk did not immediately return requests for comment.

The listing agents were not immediately available for comment.

