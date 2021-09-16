275-year-old East Hampton property where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis learned to ride changes hands

A two-story, 275-year-old house in East Hampton, New York, once home to the Riding Club of East Hampton where a young Jacqueline Bouvier (later Kennedy Onassis) learned to ride, has changed hands for the first time in nearly five decades.

Image 1 of 6

The property went into contract in May and closed last week for nearly its last asking price of $1.749 million, according to the listing agents, Dawn Watson and Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.

‘MANSION GLOBAL’ TAKES VIEWERS TO AN 11-BEDROOM MIAMI WATERFRONT MANSION

The property originally hit the market for $2.49 million in January 2020, listing records show.

The house, which was built in 1745 as the "Abraham Baker House," was purchased by the Riding Club in 1924 and converted into a clubhouse for its members. Former first lady Kennedy Onassis (1929-94) first learned to ride horses on the property, according to Ms. Watson.

The 0.9-acre property was converted back into a private home in 1943. It is one of a small handful of East Hampton properties that are permitted to build two houses on one lot, she said.

‘THE PURSUIT! WITH JOHN RICH’ FEATURES ICONIC NASCAR DRIVER RICHARD PETTY

"It’s a really special home, and I can’t wait to see how the new owner will restore and revitalize it," she said, adding that the seller, a local family, has owned it for nearly five decades.

The final sales price and the identity of the buyer could not be determined as the transaction has yet to appear on property records.

‘AMERICAN BUILT WITH STUART VARNEY’ TAKES A DEEP-DIVE INTO THE CREATION OF THE PANAMA CANAL

Currently, the historic house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms with a total of 2,000 square feet of living space.

"The aesthetics of the shingle house is synonymous with what we think of today as classic Hamptons style. But for me, that wooden shingled roof is everything," Ms. Watson said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Other things that really speak to the time and architectural significance of the house are the two fireplaces, around which the house is anchored, the original wide-plank pumpkin pine floors and some seriously old glass that’s still left in a few of the windows," she added.

This story first appeared on Mansion Global.

Tune into FOX Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kacie McDonnell.