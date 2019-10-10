Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal

Demand for vacation homes spikes as lower mortgage rates entice buyers

By FOXBusiness
close
Yale economics professor and author Robert Shiller discusses the U.S. housing market. video

New home sales increased 7 percent in August as mortgage rates fall

Yale economics professor and author Robert Shiller discusses the U.S. housing market.

The demand for vacation homes is surging as falling mortgage rates give U.S. homeowners the confidence to splurge on beach houses and mountain retreats, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Continue Reading Below

Along with affordable borrowing costs, growing -- albeit  narrowly concentrated wealth -- drove up the sales price for vacation homes compared with hosing overall, according to the trade group's 2019 U.S. Vacation Home Counties Report.

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS...

AS HOUSING COSTS RISE, SOME PEOPLE ARE CHOOSING TO LIVE ON THE ROAD INSTEAD
CALIFORNIA RENT CONTROL LAW MAY EXACERBATE HOUSING CRISIS, EXPERTS WARN
OREGON HOUSING SQUEEZE SETS STAGE FOR STATEWIDE RENT CONTROL

In the five years through 2018, the average sales price in vacation home counties -- areas where seasonal homes make up 20 percent or more of the county’s total housing -- jumped 36 percent, compared with an overall increase of just 31 percent. Vacation home counties make 6.6 percent of the 3,141 counties in the U.S.

The ones with the biggest increases were Pike and Monroe in Pennsylvania; Price and Washburn in Wisconsin and Nantucket in Massachusetts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Overall, household net worth has nearly doubled from a decade ago, according to Realtors Association chief economist Lawrence Yun, reaching an all-time high of $100.3 trillion in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Home prices have been climbing since 2012, with some cities touching record highs, Yale economics professor and author Robert Shiller told FOX Business earlier.