Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah looking to score nearly $30 Million for architectural Los Angeles mansion

Spanning close to 11,400 square feet, the home is fitted with features such as floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, dark wood accents and beamed ceilings

close
'Million Dollar Listing' star breaks down California's housing market on 'The Claman Countdown' video

LA's luxury real estate market remains red-hot: Josh Flagg

'Million Dollar Listing' star breaks down California's housing market on 'The Claman Countdown'

Less than a year after snapping up a lavish Los Angeles mansion, "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has catapulted it right back onto the market with a beefed up $29.75 million price tag.

The Emmy Award-winning TV personality used a trust for his $27.5 million purchase of the angular and architecturally impressive home just before the new year, records with PropertyShark show. 

NOT A STUDDED BELT IN SIGN: FORMER HOT TOPIC CEO LISTS UPSCALE CALIFORNIA BEACH HOUSE

Touted as a "masterpiece of restrained, understated design," the home is tucked away in the hills of Bel Air—a pocket of Los Angeles loaded with deep-pocketed residents—and overlooks its upmarket country club. 

It’s designed by architect Mark Rios, and the six-bedroom home epitomizes the city’s hallmark of indoor-outdoor living, with interiors that are flooded with natural light and flow seamlessly to the outside, according to the listing with Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JESSICA BIEL WANT $35 MILLION TO SAY ‘BYE, BYE, BYE’ TO THEIR L.A. MANSION

Spanning close to 11,400 square feet, the home is fitted with features such as floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, dark wood accents and beamed ceilings. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amenities, meanwhile, include a host of high-end offerings. There’s a private gated motor court, a security booth, a gym, a sauna, an office space, a screening room and a primary bedroom suite with dual bathrooms and dressing areas, the listing said. Plus there’s a separate guest apartment, a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and an infinity pool. 

It’s unclear whether Mr. Noah, 37, made any changes to the home during his brief tenure. 

A representative for the star did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tune into FOX Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kacie McDonnell.

This story first appears on Mansion Global