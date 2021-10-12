‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah looking to score nearly $30 Million for architectural Los Angeles mansion

Less than a year after snapping up a lavish Los Angeles mansion, "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has catapulted it right back onto the market with a beefed up $29.75 million price tag.

The Emmy Award-winning TV personality used a trust for his $27.5 million purchase of the angular and architecturally impressive home just before the new year, records with PropertyShark show.

Touted as a "masterpiece of restrained, understated design," the home is tucked away in the hills of Bel Air—a pocket of Los Angeles loaded with deep-pocketed residents—and overlooks its upmarket country club.

It’s designed by architect Mark Rios, and the six-bedroom home epitomizes the city’s hallmark of indoor-outdoor living, with interiors that are flooded with natural light and flow seamlessly to the outside, according to the listing with Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spanning close to 11,400 square feet, the home is fitted with features such as floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, dark wood accents and beamed ceilings.

Amenities, meanwhile, include a host of high-end offerings. There’s a private gated motor court, a security booth, a gym, a sauna, an office space, a screening room and a primary bedroom suite with dual bathrooms and dressing areas, the listing said. Plus there’s a separate guest apartment, a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and an infinity pool.

It’s unclear whether Mr. Noah, 37, made any changes to the home during his brief tenure.

A representative for the star did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story first appears on Mansion Global