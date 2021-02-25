Christian finance guru Dave Ramsey lists Nashville mansion for $15.45M

Christian finance virtuoso Dave Ramsey is unloading a 13,545-square-foot home in a gated Nashville suburb for $15.45 million.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, listed last week, sits on more than 14 acres at the top of a hill, allowing for sunset views over the surrounding foothills, according to listing agent Kelly Gammer of Nashville’s Capital Realty Group.

“The house boasts the best views in Williamson County with stunning sunsets,” she said in an email.

Located in the exclusive Tors of Avalon community, the property is also extremely private, Ms. Gammer noted.

“The neighborhood is on approximately 300 acres of green space that preserves nature and wildlife,” she explained. “It feels like a park in the middle of the city.”

There are lots included on either side of the property that add to the feeling of privacy, the agent added. Alternatively, that land could be developed.

The home features several entertaining spaces, five fireplaces, an elevator, integrated smart home technology and an eight-car garage.

“The custom detail throughout the house is amazing, yet it maintains the comfortable feeling of ‘home’ throughout,” Ms. Gammer said.

In addition to the interior space, the property also features terraces, covered porches, a pool and lounge area and an outdoor kitchen, as well as manicured lawns. The property’s circular motor court has a fountain in its center.

Mr. Ramsey, 60, built the home in 2009. He and his wife, Sharon, purchased the underlying property for $1.55 million, according to property records.

Mr. Ramsey is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program "The Dave Ramsey Show” and has authored several books, including “The Total Money Makeover.”

“The Nashville real estate market is so great right now, Dave and Sharon are taking the opportunity to build on land they own south of the city,” said Megan McConnell, a spokeswoman for the couple.

Mr. Ramsey was unavailable for additional comment.