Chicago luxury real estate: Get blown away by million-dollar listings

It’s the biggest city in the Midwest with real estate options that provide views of the cityscape and beaches of Lake Michigan.

Known as the “Windy City,” Chicago’s luxury properties provide a window into what it’s like to be blown away by the best locations available.

Here’s a look at some of the top spots on the market, courtesy of Compass:

$3,399,000

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

7,800 sq. feet

Located a half-hour north of downtown, this Lakeview home sits on a double lot on a cul-de-sac street. Compass listing agent Joe Kotoch describes it as a “one of its kind in Chicago; provides year-round California outdoor living.”

Also included: walk-in wine cellar, theater room and a guest suite.

$4,300,000

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1 half bathroom

4,300 sq. feet

A few blocks from the Lincoln Park Zoo on Lake Michigan, this mid-rise co-op is surrounded by a wrap-around garden.

Compass listing agent Caryl Dillon calls the craftsmanship of the single-story “unparalleled.”

“Book matched walnut and stone offer an abundance of texture while maintaining clean, simple lines.”

$4,495,000

6 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bathroom

This Old Town home was completely gutted and will soon hit the market, according to Compass listing agent Jeff Lowe.

Some of the unique features? He says the geothermal and solar technology also includes a back-up generator for full house radiant heating once winter arrives.

$4,850,000

4 bedroom

4 bathroom

1 half bathroom

6,800 sq. feet

This penthouse property is just around the corner from the Riverwalk, centered in the River North neighborhood.

With 360-degree views, Compass agent Ben Lalez explains, the wraparound terrace “can be accessed from nearly every room and is perfect for entertaining in grand style.”

$5,200,000

6 bedroom

6 bathroom

5 half bathrooms

12,429 sq. feet

This 19th-century structured home is a quick escape from the city in Evanston, where Compass listing agent Brandy Isaac says lake views abound.

Calling it a “meticulously-revitalized estate,” Isaac believes the light-filled rooms and spa-worthy baths make this property hard to beat.

Bonus: Northwestern University is just down the street.

$11,500,000

3 bedroom

3 bathroom

3 half bathroom

6,672 sq. feet

One of the most expensive properties in Chicago is back on the market after 25 years.

Dillon advises, “imagine Gatsby-style entertaining in grand rooms enriched with high, detailed ceilings and fireplaces throughout.”

The two-level vintage property, built in 1913, includes a second kitchen, wine cellar and terraces with views of Lake Michigan and the surrounding cityscape.

