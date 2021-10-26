Century-old Hollywood home featured in James Dean’s ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ lists for $4.2 million

A century-old Southern Colonial-style house in Los Angeles that was featured in James Dean’s 1955 film "Rebel Without a Cause" has come onto the market for $4.195 million.

Situated behind hedges with a long gated driveway in the Nichols Canyon area, the property has a four-bedroom main residence and a detached two-story guest house, according to the listing posted earlier this month by Lloyd Ross and David Williams of Douglas Elliman.

The house was once home to the late Sid Bernstein, a music promoter and talent manager who brought the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and other British bands to the U.S., according to Mr. Ross.

SHAQ SCORES A BUYER FOR HIS MASSIVE FLORIDA MANSION AFTER THREE YEARS

"The Beatles used to hang out there," he said. "It is one of the most prime and historic homes in all of Hollywood, like a piece of art."

Built in 1912, the property has been meticulously maintained, Mr. Ross said. The lush grounds feature a pool, a private porch and maturing landscaping.

The columned front entrance of the home plays prominently in the backdrop of the movie’s opening credits and first scene, as an intoxicated Jim Stark, played by Dean, lays wasted on the street tenderly playing with a toy monkey before police arrive to take him to the station.

WYOMING’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOUSE POISED TO SELL

The main house has a gallery foyer, leading to a hand-painted formal dining room to the right and an elevated living room to the left. There is a gourmet kitchen, a sunroom and office spaces, according to the listing.

"Its layout is an entertainer’s dream," Mr. Ross said. Balconies from every level offer city views overlooking Hollywood to the Palos Verdes Peninsula."

The guest house has one bedroom, one bathroom, a gym and an office. In total, the property has 4,398 square feet of living space, according to the listing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It’s currently owned by Michael Taverna and Cindy Nelson-Mullen, a couple best known for producing and directing the 2012 horror movie "Apartment 1303 3D." The couple, who could not be immediately reached for comment, purchased the property in 2010 for $2 million, property records show.

Their real estate agent said they moved permanently to Italy and decided to sell the Hollywood property.