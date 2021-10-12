Casino mogul Steve Wynn relists Beverly Hills estate for $115 million

Billionaire businessman and art collector Steve Wynn is trying his luck again at selling his palatial Beverly Hills estate, relisting it for $115 million Wednesday with a new brokerage.

The 3-acre property, located down a private lane in the celebrity-studded Benedict Canyon section of Beverly Hills, has been on and off the market since March 2020, when it was shopped around for $135 million through whisper listing. It was put on the public market this January for $110 million through Hilton & Hyland, and just five months later, in May, the price was raised to $125 million, listing records show.

The previous listing was removed in July.

A GUIDE TO THE SEASON'S NEW DEVELOPMENTS

"In terms of pricing, Steve Wynn believes it is the market value of this trophy property right now," said Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency, who is now handling the listing.

‘THE DAILY SHOW' HOST TREVOR NOAH LOOKING TO SCORE NEARLY $30 MILLION FOR ARCHITECTURAL LOS ANGELES MANSION

Mr. Wynn, 79, bought the Beverly Hills estate via a limited liability company for $47.85 million in 2015, property records show. He enlisted his longtime design partner Roger Thomas, who’s decorated a number of Wynn resorts and casinos and now serves as the executive vice president of design for Wynn Design and Development, to overhaul the landscaping.

"You can picture the property as one of his resorts," Mr. Bernstein said. "The land, the location, the structure, the bespoke design and the views, are all combined in this property."

Resort-style amenities include a lanai, a pool, a pool house with a kitchen, a tennis court with a tennis house, a wine room, a state-of-the-art screening room, a fully equipped gym and a massage room, according to the listing.

The property offers 27,150 square feet of living space. The main residence features a double-height entry hall, a dining room, a study, a family room with a bar, a primary suite with a second study and a grand living room, which is "one of the greatest living rooms I have seen in Los Angeles," Mr. Bernstein said.

There’s a guest house with a full kitchen and three staff bedrooms with a staff kitchen, according to the listing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Mr. Wynn, an influential figure in the U.S. luxury casino and hotel industry and a collector of major pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet, could not be immediately reached for comment. He has a net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes’s estimates. He stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts in early 2018.

This story first appears on Mansion Global