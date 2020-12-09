Another family hightails it out of California to Texas only to have car, trailer and everything inside stolen

A California family that packed up and moved to Texas, awoke after they had arrived to find their car and U-Haul trailer with all of their belongings, stolen.

Continue Reading Below

But they received such an outpouring of public support, that they decided to shut down a GoFundMe campaign that brought in more than they needed.

“That is far from a warm welcome to Houston, so we need to turn it around,” a donor named Robert Johnson wrote along with his $20 gift.

Julio and Sarah Martinez have a 4-year-old son, Jace, and are currently expecting a second child, according to the fundraiser, set up by a Julio’s sister-in-law, Kim Machado. As of Wednesday, it had garnered more than $58,000 with a goal of $50,000.

TESLA'S ELON MUSK CONFIRMS TEXAS MOVE FROM CALIFORNIA, WARNS STATE ON EXODUS

“The gracious amount of donations received have surpassed the needs of the Martinez family, and we would never want to take advantage of this,” wrote Machado. “I cannot thank you all enough for your generosity with monetary donations, donations for household items, furniture and clothes.”

The family had joined a growing number of Californians who are packing up and heading to other states due to the high taxes and cost of living, Sarah Martinez told Click 2 Houston.

“It will just a way better quality of life for us,” she told the outlet. “We can afford to live here, and it was our dream to build a home for our family. We saved for a really long time, my husband and I worked our butts off.”

TESLA CEO ELON MUSK MOVES PRIVATE FOUNDATION FROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS

They’re reportedly set to move into their new home Friday.

Police found the U-Haul empty and abandoned, according to the station, but not their car.

The Martinez family is among a growing number of people leaving states with high taxes and costs of living.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE