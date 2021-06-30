Bill Cosby's Pennsylvania home: what to know

Bill Cosby returned home Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his sexual assault conviction and he was released from a state prison outside Philadelphia.

Cosby, 83, and his wife, Camille, have owned the Elkins Park estate since June 1983, a little over a year before "The Cosby Show" began airing on NBC in the fall of 1984. The couple paid $225,000 for the property, real estate records show.

The home is much larger than Cosby’s former prison cell. The 5,835-square-foot stone Colonial dates to 1800, according to property records. It includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a half-bath.

The home features three fireplaces and has been updated with modern comforts like central air.

The 3-acre property is circled by a wooden fence and mature trees. A gate blocks the driveway, and a sign at a dead-end at the rear of the property advises to "NOT Stand Around In This Area!"

Whether Cosby will be able to maintain that privacy at the home now that he’s been released from prison remains to be seen. In addition to a fan and reporters, at least one protester was waiting for him chanting "we believe the women" when he arrived home Wednesday.

Cosby spent more than two years in prison following his 2018 conviction for a 2004 sexual assault. He faced as long as 10 years behind bars and had just been denied parole in May.

However, the state’s highest court vacated the conviction Wednesday, finding that the district attorney should have adhered to an agreement from his predecessor to not prosecute Cosby.

The disgraced actor didn’t speak during a brief appearance with reporters outside the home Wednesday. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Cosby "is extremely happy to be home. He looks forward to reuniting with his wife and children."

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele didn’t say if he would try another case against Cosby, but did say in a written statement that the case had been tossed "on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime."