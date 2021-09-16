Pair of Beverly Hills Homes belonging to late comedy great Carl Reiner fetch $16.8M

On Los Angeles’s famed Rodeo Drive, a two-mile thoroughfare that crosses through the city’s uber upmarket Beverly Hills a pair of homes that belonged to the late showbiz stars Carl and Estelle Reiner sold last week for a combined $16.8 million.

One of the properties was the Reiner family home for half a century or more, Mansion Global previously reported when the neighboring homes hit the market in mid May for $19.9 million.

The classic 1930s house changed hands for $8 million and is reminiscent of old Beverly Hills. It has a backyard, a separate guest house and a pool, according to the listing with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, who handled both sides of the sales.

The second home—which was acquired by Reiner in 2016 for $4.2 million, records with PropertyShark show—is a 1920s Spanish-style spread with all of its original details. hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and a two-story entry. It sold for $8.8 million, listing records show.

The two are owned by entities linked to the Hollywood duo—famed for their work on screen, behind the camera and in comedy—and their children, including film director and "All in the Family" actor Rob Reiner, 74.

The properties are primed for redevelopment and at the time of their listing, Mr. Rappaport noted that "the opportunity to build two houses side by side, or one big one, on Rodeo Drive is very rare."

He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the deals.

A deed is not yet available for the two Aug. 31 sales, and as such details on a buyer, or indeed, buyers, isn’t readily available.

Carl Reiner, an 11-time Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian and director, died last year at the age of 98. He was best known as the creator and producer of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" (1961–65), in which he also starred.

Estelle Reiner, who died in 2008 aged 94, was an actress and cabaret singer who delivered the famed "I’ll have what she’s having" line in Rob Reiner’s 1989 movie "When Harry Met Sally…"

The Los Angeles Times first reported the sales.

