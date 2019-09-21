These are the best places to live in the US: Report

If you’re thinking about moving to a new city, you might want to think about a quaint town in Tennessee.

At least that's according to a recent report from Money listing some of the top places to live in the U.S., which include the state that's known for its country music roots and Elvis Presley's estate.

In its report, the outlet found the top 100 best places to live in the U.S. from a list of 1,796 places in the country.

Those locations had at least 50,000 people, but if a city had more than 300,000 people, it was broken down into neighborhoods with estimated populations between 5,000 and 200,000.

The outlet also said it “eliminated any place that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity.”

The 1,796 cities that were left were analyzed based on 80 data points within eight categories.

Those categories included economy, cost of living, diversity, education, housing, health and safety, amenities and ease of living.

While the magazine listed 100 places, here are the top 5, according to Money.