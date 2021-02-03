Bank of America commits $15B to home ownership efforts

Bank of America has committed $15 billion to homeownership efforts through 2025, the bank announced Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The effort, which first launched in 2015 as a $5 billion initiative, aims to help approximately 60,000 low- and moderate-income Americans buy homes.

US HOME SALES EXPECTED TO REMAIN CONSTANT OVER NEXT TWO YEARS, REUTERS POLL SAYS

"Homeownership is an incredibly powerful force, helping families to build wealth over time and strengthening our communities," D. Steve Boland, president of retail at Bank of America, said in a statement. "It can be challenging to save enough to buy a home, so it’s no surprise that we’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response to our programs."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 31.58 +0.55 +1.77%

Bank of America's Community Homeownership Commitment helped 21,000 Americans buy homes with affordable loans and more than $180 million in down payment and closing cost grants.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The commitment is split into two programs: the Down Payment program, which helps eligible buyers in 260 U.S. cities receive 3% of a home's purchase price up to $10,000 for their downpayment, and America's Home Grant program, which offers a lender credit of up to $7,5000 for eligible applicants.

Homebuyers may receive an average of $14,000 to put toward their new homes using both programs together.