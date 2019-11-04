Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal

Apple commits $2.5B to combat housing crisis in California

By FOXBusiness
close
M13 co-founder and partner Courtney Reum and Benchmark Investments managing partner Kevin Kelly discuss Apple's and Lyft's earnings report and what platform Tim Cook has in store for the iPhone and Apple Watch.video

Apple Watch is gaining ground, investors say

M13 co-founder and partner Courtney Reum and Benchmark Investments managing partner Kevin Kelly discuss Apple's and Lyft's earnings report and what platform Tim Cook has in store for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

California has a housing availability and affordability problem and Apple wants to help.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Apple announced a comprehensive $2.5 billion plan to help address the crisis.

Costs have skyrocketed for renters and potential homebuyers, combined with the availability of affordable housing, fails to keep pace with the region’s growth.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That has caused teachers, firefighters, first responders and service workers to make difficult decisions to leave the community.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

FACEBOOK COMMITS $1B TO HELP TACKLE CALIFORNIA'S AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS

Nearly 30,000 people left San Francisco between April and June of this year according to real estate news and analysis website Redfin.

Homeownership in the Bay Area is at a seven-year low, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the Mercury News.

"Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound civic responsibility to ensure it remains a vibrant place where people can live, have a family and contribute to the community,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Affordable housing means stability and dignity, opportunity and pride. When these things fall out of reach for too many, we know the course we are on is unsustainable, and Apple is committed to being part of the solution.”

Apple’s commitment to the state of California includes:

    $1 billion affordable housing investment fund.

    $1 billion first-time homebuyer mortgage assistance fund

      $300 million Apple-owned land will be available for affordable housing

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple intends to make available land it owns in San Jose worth approximately $300 million for the development of new affordable housing.