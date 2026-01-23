America's most expensive home listing drops to $99.9M after massive $40M price cut from original ask

A Bel Air mega-mansion with nightclub-level amenities, museum-style car storage — and a seller willing to accept cryptocurrency — is back on the market at just under $100 million, following a dramatic price cut from its original $139 million listing.

Called "La Fin," the $99.9 million property became Realtor.com’s most expensive listing in America for the week ending on Jan. 22. It first came to market in 2022, and the reported seller — former emergency room director Joe Englanoff — enlisted seven agents to help market it.

"A reset like this doesn’t signal weakness, it signals recalibration. Ultra-luxury is no longer aspirational pricing; it’s precision pricing. In Los Angeles especially, buyers at this level are disciplined, global and value-driven. When pricing realigns with today’s realities such as interest rates, liquidity and opportunity cost, serious conversations restart," Douglas Elliman's Cory Weiss told Fox News Digital.

"High agent turnover usually reflects a mismatch between strategy and expectations, not a lack of interest in the asset itself," he continued. "This property has lived through multiple market cycles, from ultra-low rates to geopolitical uncertainty and shifting tax dynamics."

La Fin, located at 1200 Bel Air Road, has 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms and sits on more than two acres of land with panoramic views of Los Angeles. Located in one of the country’s most exclusive exclaves, the property also has separate residences for staff and guests.

A few standout amenities include a 44-foot chandelier made of 55,000 crystals; an automated six-car vehicle elevator display; a 6,000-square-foot entertainment level with a wine cellar, vodka tasting room and cigar lounge; an infinity pool with a rising 23-foot LED screen; and rooftop deck with spa and fireplace features.

Some elements go beyond lifestyle and into investment-grade excess, like the custom Italian furnishings, Calacatta gold marble, commercial-grade catering facilities and fingerprint and "command center" security.

"Amenities that win are the ones that integrate into daily life. Wellness facilities, seamless indoor-outdoor flow, smart security and turnkey functionality. What’s losing relevance are novelty features that photograph well but rarely get used. Buyers are asking, ‘Will this improve my life?’ not, ‘Will this impress my guests?’" Weiss said.

"Today’s buyer is less trophy-driven and more thesis-driven. They’re high-profile global entrepreneurs, private equity principals, family offices, often buying with generational thinking," he added. "Five years ago, size and spectacle sold. Today, buyers want privacy, security, flexibility and a clear lifestyle narrative — not just bragging rights."

For an estate of this magnitude, Weiss said storytelling plays a major role in marketing a one-of-a-kind property that’s been on the market for several years.

"Storytelling is everything, but it has to evolve," he argued. "After years on [the] market, the story can’t be about excess. It has to be about purpose — why this home exists, who it’s truly built for and how it fits into a buyer’s life today."

The nearly $40 million price cut reflects changing buyer behavior and illustrates some of the tension between aspirational pricing and market reality.

"It shows there is a ceiling, but it’s fluid. The market will support extraordinary pricing when the asset, timing and buyer align. What’s changed is patience," Weiss explained. "The ultra-luxury market is still there, but it now rewards realism, restraint and long-term thinking over hype."