Are you house poor? Here are the US cities where that's most common

By Fox Business
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discusses the slowing growth rate of home prices.video

National Association of Home Builders: Not building as many houses as we need

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discusses the slowing growth rate of home prices.

Are you “house poor?”

If you spend more than 30 percent of your total household income on housing costs, yes. And you're in good company: Millions of Americans fall into the category, according to a recent analysis from Construction Coverage, an industry research website.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Zillow Home Price Index, the website found that close to 17 million homeowner households and 20 million renter households are considered house poor.

Affluent communities aren’t immune to house poverty, the analysis found. Home values have grown by 36 percent nationally, while incomes have gone up by 17 percent, and the ratio between median incomes and median home prices was the strongest predictor of house poverty.

Far fewer people own homes in the areas with the highest rates of house poverty, according to the analysis. Cities in the Northeast, where homes are generally more expensive, had some of the highest proportions of house-poor homeowners. The West Coast has a large share as well, with California nabbing the overall highest percentage.

Here are the large cities that fared the worst:

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii and the surrounding area. (iStock)

House-poor homeowners: 30.3 percent

House-poor renters: 51.9 percent

9. San Diego, California

The skyline of San Diego, California, is shown under blue sky and clouds in March 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake 

House-poor homeowners: 30.6 percent

House-poor renters: 52.5 percent

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

Westley Roger and Alexandra Moran walk their dog Lulu on the Mississippi River levee in New Orleans. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

House-poor homeowners: 31.78 percent

House-poor renters: 58.7 percent

7. Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

House-poor homeowners: 32.2 percent

House-poor renters: 49.6 percent

6. Oakland, California

The Bay Bridge, linking Oakland to the east with San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES)

House-poor homeowners: 33 percent

House-poor renters: 48.4 percent

5. Anaheim, California

Disneyland celebrates its 60th anniversary in Anaheim.

House-poor homeowners: 33.1 percent

House-poor renters: 59.9 percent

4. New York, New York

The Central Park Tower, under construction at center, is the world's tallest residential apartment building, according to Extell Development Co. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

House-poor homeowners: 33.8 percent

House-poor renters: 50.7 percent

3. Miami, Florida

Nighttime view of Ocean Drive in Miami's South Beach.

House-poor homeowners: 36 percent

House-poor renters: 61.3 percent

2. Long Beach, California

View of an intermodal shipping yard in the Port of Long Beach. 

House-poor homeowners: 36.6 percent

House-poor renters: 53.5 percent

1. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles skyline.

House-poor homeowners: 38.9 percent

House-poor renters: 56.3 percent

