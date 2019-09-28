Are you house poor? Here are the US cities where that's most common

Are you “house poor?”

If you spend more than 30 percent of your total household income on housing costs, yes. And you're in good company: Millions of Americans fall into the category, according to a recent analysis from Construction Coverage, an industry research website.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Zillow Home Price Index, the website found that close to 17 million homeowner households and 20 million renter households are considered house poor.

Affluent communities aren’t immune to house poverty, the analysis found. Home values have grown by 36 percent nationally, while incomes have gone up by 17 percent, and the ratio between median incomes and median home prices was the strongest predictor of house poverty.

Far fewer people own homes in the areas with the highest rates of house poverty, according to the analysis. Cities in the Northeast, where homes are generally more expensive, had some of the highest proportions of house-poor homeowners. The West Coast has a large share as well, with California nabbing the overall highest percentage.

Here are the large cities that fared the worst:

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

House-poor homeowners: 30.3 percent

House-poor renters: 51.9 percent

9. San Diego, California

House-poor homeowners: 30.6 percent

House-poor renters: 52.5 percent

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

House-poor homeowners: 31.78 percent

House-poor renters: 58.7 percent

7. Bakersfield, California

House-poor homeowners: 32.2 percent

House-poor renters: 49.6 percent

6. Oakland, California

House-poor homeowners: 33 percent

House-poor renters: 48.4 percent

5. Anaheim, California

House-poor homeowners: 33.1 percent

House-poor renters: 59.9 percent

4. New York, New York

House-poor homeowners: 33.8 percent

House-poor renters: 50.7 percent

3. Miami, Florida

House-poor homeowners: 36 percent

House-poor renters: 61.3 percent

2. Long Beach, California

House-poor homeowners: 36.6 percent

House-poor renters: 53.5 percent

1. Los Angeles, California

House-poor homeowners: 38.9 percent

House-poor renters: 56.3 percent

