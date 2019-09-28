Millennials are moving to these affordable cities

Millennials are apparently moving out of the Northeast, according to one report.

CarInsuranceComparison.com found the most popular, affordable places where millennials are moving. Cities in the Northeast didn’t make it to the top 10.

According to the report, millennials -- who were born between the years of 1981 and 1996 -- are moving to a variety of places across the country, however.

“They all tend to boast highly rated public schools, diversified jobs opportunities and many ways to enjoy the outdoors,” the report said.

For its findings, CarInsuranceComparison.com analyzed data from the Census Bureau. The website calculated the change in millennial population for each metro area from 2013 to 2017.

It disqualified any city with a cost of living higher than 2 percent above average, according to the report.

The website also used Zillow’s monthly list price data for median home prices and one-bedroom rent prices and the cost of living index from the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s Regional Price Parity report from 2017.

The cities ranked from six through 10 were: the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina area in sixth, the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee area in seventh, the Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa area in eighth, Jacksonville, Florida in ninth, and the Ogden-Clearfield, Utah area in 10th place.

To see the rest of the results, here are the top 5 most popular and affordable metro areas for millennials, according to CarInsuranceComparison.com.

5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

4. Boise City, Idaho

3. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

2. Raleigh, N.C.

1. Austin-Round Rock, Texas