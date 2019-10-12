$6M Gucci house overlooks Coachella Valley from 15 mountaintop acres
You might have a Gucci bag, but how about a Gucci house?
The Palm Desert, California home, designed and lived in for 25 years by Patricia Gucci, granddaughter of the Italian fashion house’s founder and heir to its longtime chairman, is for sale. The 10,885-square-foot is on the market for just under $6 million.
Here’s a look at the estate, courtesy of The Agency:
Price: $5.99 million
Bedrooms: 10
Bathrooms 10.5
Square footage: 10,885
The adobe-style home sits on a gated, mountainous 15.63-acre lot with views of the Coachella Valley. Clerestory windows provide striking views of the desert.
The sunny living room features high ceilings, a fireplace, plenty of windows and unique architectural details.
The chef’s kitchen is large and ready for entertaining. There’s also a spa and a home theater.
Each bedroom has its own private sundeck.
French doors lead to the outdoor space with patios and outdoor dining areas.
The outside spaces also include a pool and tennis court.
A pair of guest houses and a three-car garage wrap up the estate.