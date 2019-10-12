Expand / Collapse search
$6M Gucci house overlooks Coachella Valley from 15 mountaintop acres

By FOXBusiness
New York real estate broker Peggy Zabakolas discusses the state of the housing market.video

Is the luxury home sale slump over?

New York real estate broker Peggy Zabakolas discusses the state of the housing market.

You might have a Gucci bag, but how about a Gucci house?

The Palm Desert, California home, designed and lived in for 25 years by Patricia Gucci, granddaughter of the Italian fashion house’s founder and heir to its longtime chairman, is for sale. The 10,885-square-foot is on the market for just under $6 million.

Here’s a look at the estate, courtesy of The Agency:

Price: $5.99 million

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms 10.5

Square footage: 10,885

The adobe-style home sits on a gated, mountainous 15.63-acre lot with views of the Coachella Valley. Clerestory windows provide striking views of the desert.

The entry's clerestory windows open up views of the desert. (Credit: The Agency)

The sunny living room features high ceilings, a fireplace, plenty of windows and unique architectural details.

The living room's architectural details include a fireplace. (Credit: The Agency)

The chef’s kitchen is large and ready for entertaining. There’s also a spa and a home theater.

The large kitchen is ideal for entertaining. (Credit: The Agency)

Each bedroom has its own private sundeck.

Each of the bedrooms has its own private sundeck. (Credit: The Agency)

French doors lead to the outdoor space with patios and outdoor dining areas.

The outside spaces also include a pool and tennis court.

The tennis court overlooks views of the Coachella Valley. (Credit: The Agency)

A pair of guest houses and a three-car garage wrap up the estate.

