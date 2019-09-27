32-acre Colorado estate will hit auction block next month

Image 1 of 5

A custom-built, 32-acre estate in Durango, Colorado, will go to auction without reserve on Oct. 12 with Platinum Luxury Auctions.

The sellers designed the 11,700-square-foot house to take advantage of its expansive mountain views and to host guests and family, according to Trayor Lesnock, president of Platinum Luxury Auctions. It comprises five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and three additional bathrooms, as well as a chef’s kitchen, a fitness center, a two-level heated garage, a heated porch and a tool workshop.

“I’m very jealous that it’s not my house,” Lesnock said. “I would get up every morning and throw on my trail gear, grab my dog and head out to the lakefront.”

Situated in the peaceful and private 210-acre housing community of Windom Ranch, the estate, known as Cascade Pointe, offers 32 private acres of hiking and biking trails, two decorative ponds with cascading water features, and an opportunity for further development on the property. The Windom Ranch community is located 25 miles north of downtown Durango and comprises about 24 properties all set on 20 to 30 acres each, Lesnock said.

The house is outfitted in wood with stone accents. Listing photos show an expansive deck with lots of outdoor living space.

Lesnock said the sellers, an older couple now retired from careers in finance, used the estate as a secondary property and are selling because they are not using it anymore. Mr. Lesnock declined to name owners; they also could not be identified through property records.

The records show that it has been listed twice. The first in 2015 for $11.75 million and earlier this year for $10.75 million with Zach Morse of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Morse was not immediately available for comment.

The auction will take place live on-site only.

