Youngkin dismisses Polymarket traders as Spanberger dominates betting market

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin brushed off prediction site Polymarket on Thursday — where traders give Democrat Abigail Spanberger a 95% chance of winning — and instead pitched Republican Winsome Earle-Sears as the candidate focused on Virginians’ concerns.

He said the prediction market platform reflects speculative wagers, not how voters will actually cast their ballots on Nov. 4.

"I don't know about these prediction tools," Youngkin told CNBC.

SPANBERGER TOOK $50K FROM CCP-LINKED TYCOON

"[They] existed when I was running, and I was down all summer in 2021, and I was inaugurated governor on Jan. 19, 2022. Races are won down the stretch here," he said, adding that "Winsome is coming up strong on the outside."

From July to early September, Spanberger has consistently maintained a commanding lead over Earle-Sears on Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market.

Spanberger’s odds rose slightly through July and have held close to the 95% range since early August. Meanwhile, Earle-Sears dropped early in the summer and has hovered at single digits.

Youngkin said Virginians want to see Republican initiatives continue to shape the state’s future.

"We are leading in so many categories, transforming how we do education and law enforcement, and delivering for Virginians, and they want that momentum to keep going," he said, adding that Earle-Sears is the natural candidate to carry that vision forward.

WINSOME EARLE-SEARS REBUKES SPANBERGER PLAN TO UNDO VIRGINIA’S ICE PACT: ‘THIS IS NOT HARD’

He also raised concerns about Spanberger's plan to turn Virginia into what he described as a "sanctuary state," should she win the election. Spanberger has previously said that she would undo Youngkin's immigration and law enforcement policies.

Meanwhile, Earle-Sears previously told Fox News Digital that one of her top concerns is to make sure Virginians live in a safe environment.

The Republican nominee emphasized that she, too, is an immigrant, stressing that she came to the U.S. legally, and contrasted her story with that of many illegal immigrants arrested with criminal records.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"These criminal illegal immigrants, they come here for an opportunity to prey on us, and they prey on the very population that they're a part of," she said.

"We don't want that."