Trump admin rolls out Workforce Pell Grants to fast-track workers into high-demand jobs

The Trump administration on Monday unveiled the nation’s first Workforce Pell Grant program, a federal student aid initiative designed to move Americans more quickly into high-demand jobs through short-term training and certification programs.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced the program in a FOX Business exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria," calling it a key part of President Donald Trump’s workforce and economic agenda.

The initiative will allow eligible students to use Pell Grants for credential and certification programs that can lead to employment in as little as eight weeks, McMahon said.

The administration says the program is aimed at helping fill labor shortages in industries including skilled trades, manufacturing and health care as companies ramp up hiring and expand domestic production.

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"We have to fill our workforce shortage," McMahon said. "This is a new program – from eight to 15 weeks – where you can go in, get certifications and get into the workforce and get a job."

Eligible programs include training for electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters and other skilled trades.

The rollout comes as the administration also pushes broader reforms to the federal student loan system, including new annual caps on graduate and professional school borrowing. Officials say the changes are intended to curb rising tuition costs and shift more students toward career-focused training pathways tied directly to workforce demand.

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McMahon argued that Workforce Pell Grants will offer a cheaper and faster alternative for many Americans seeking stable careers.

"You can stack these credentials in electrical work, HVAC, carpentry – a lot of the skills and workforce that we need because we are desperately in need of this workforce development," McMahon said.

The administration points to growing shortages in skilled trades as a major driver behind the program. McMahon cited data showing that for every five workers leaving the skilled labor force, only two are replacing them.

"If we don’t reinforce this workforce, by 2030 we’d need about 2.1 million," she said.

McMahon also said community colleges are increasingly partnering with high schools to allow students to graduate with workforce certifications alongside traditional diplomas.

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"As we are reshoring manufacturing and building anew in this country, we will have the workforce that we need," McMahon said. "It’s vital that we do that."