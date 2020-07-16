Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Movies

Barr says Hollywood's self-censorship is part of China's 'massive propaganda coup'

China's huge box office influences filmmakers the attorney general says

close
White House Attorney General William Bar accused Hollywood of talking out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to catering to China all while preaching the need for more social justice.video

China's huge box office influences Hollywood, William Barr says

White House Attorney General William Bar accused Hollywood of talking out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to catering to China all while preaching the need for more social justice.

United States Attorney General William Barr blasted Hollywood for "kowtowing" to the Chinese Communist Party all while preaching the need for more social justice.

Continue Reading Below

"Take Hollywood," Barr said Thursday during a speech at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Hollywood actors, producers, and directors pride themselves on celebrating freedom and the human spirit."

But Barr noted that at the annual Academy Awards, Americans are often "lectured about how this country falls short of Hollywood’s ideals of social justice. But Hollywood now regularly censors its own movies to appease the Chinese Communist Party, the world’s most powerful violator of human rights."

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus discusses the Trump administration’s call for Hollywood to stop catering to the Chinese Communist Party by censoring movies.Video

The attorney general pointed to two films he saw as egregious examples of catering to China. "World War Z,"  -- the 2013 film starring Brad Pitt about a zombie pandemic which is based on a book by author Max Brooks --   reportedly removed the reference to the zombie-causing virus having originated in China. Barr said the move was made "in the hope of landing a Chinese distribution deal." However, according to Barr, that distribution deal did not materialize.

"Chinese government censors don’t need to say a word, because Hollywood is doing their work for them."

- U.S. Attorney General William Barr

His second example was Marvel's blockbuster "Dr. Strange," based on a comic book created by Stan Lee, which changed the comic character "Ancient One" to a Celtic woman from its original Tibetan monk.

DISNEY CLOSES $71b DEAL FOR FOX ENTERTAINMENT ASSETS

"When challenged about this, a screenwriter explained that 'if you acknowledge that Tibet is a place and that he’s Tibetan, you risk alienating one billion people.' Or, he continued, the Chinese government might say 'we’re not going to show your movie because you decided to get political,'" Barr explained.

Hudson Institute's Chinese strategy director Michael Pillsbury responds to U.S. Attorney General William Barr's warning to American corporations and Wall Street for its dependence on China instead of aligning with America.Video

HOLLYWOOD LIKELY TO CUT CERTAIN SCENES FROM MOVIES AS THEATERS REOPEN

Barr said these were but two examples of how Hollywood films were changed to "conform to CCP propaganda."

"Hollywood now regularly censors its own movies to appease the Chinese Communist Party, the world’s most powerful violator of human rights."

- U.S. Attorney General William Barr

"Chinese government censors don’t need to say a word, because Hollywood is doing their work for them," Barr insisted. "This is a massive propaganda coup for the Chinese Communist Party."

HOLLYWOOD FILM PRODUCTION CAN RESUME JUNE 12

Barr said the reasoning behind these alterations was an effort to not turn off the largest  movie market in the world. In addition, Barr noted that many Hollywood films are financed by Chinese money.

Actor and producer Dean Cain joins Brian Kilmeade with insight on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'Video

"In 2018, films with Chinese investors accounted for 20 percent of U.S. box-office ticket sales, compared to only 3.8 percent five years earlier," Barr cited.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Barr also warned of China eventually co-opting Hollywood's work and producing its own blockbusters, thus negating the need to manipulate American filmmaking.

He noted Hollywood is not alone in its catering to the People's Republic of China, mentioning America's big technology companies also bow to the communist nation's propaganda machine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS