White House touts dips in egg, gas prices as win for Trump's economic policy

The White House is attributing recent recorded declines in egg and gas prices to the Trump administration's economic policy.

"Americans are continuing to see the benefits as the economic agenda of President Donald J. Trump and his administration comes into focus," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"After years of soaring prices and economic pain, the Trump Administration’s focus on cutting regulations and unleashing American energy is leading to stability for Americans’ bottom lines," it continued.

After months of high egg prices caused primarily by the widespread outbreak of bird flu during the end of the Biden administration and the start of the Trump administration, the cost of eggs has seen a dip.

The national average wholesale price for eggs has dropped more than 47% in two months, according to the White House, adding that the average wholesale price for eggs has declined for three straight weeks.

"The average wholesale price of eggs recorded another huge drop today as the Trump Administration fulfills its plan for long-term affordability by reversing the previous administration’s flawed approach," the statement said.

The national average of gas also continues to drop, which the White House says is because the Trump administration "implements its American energy agenda."

Gas prices are down ten cents from one month ago and 42 cents from one year ago.

Average gas prices are at their lowest level for the month of March in four years.

More than two-thirds of gas stations in the country have gas prices under $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, though some states still have an average of more than $3 or even $4 a gallon.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California at $4.66, Hawaii at $4.52 and Washington at $4.08. Still, even these states are seeing noticeable dips from a year ago.

"At this point in Biden’s presidency, gas prices had already gone up 49 cents," the White House said.