White House says Trump administration has 18 trade proposals 'on paper'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration now has "18 proposals on paper" for trade deals following the implementation of its latest tariffs.

"I spoke to our entire trade team this morning. There is a lot of progress being made. We now have 18 proposals on paper that have been brought to the trade team. Again, these are proposals on paper that countries have proposed to the Trump administration and to our government," Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

"You have Secretary Bessent, Secretary Lutnick, Ambassador Greer, NEC Director Hassett and Peter Navarro, the entire trade team meeting with 34 countries this week alone," she continued. "We are moving at Trump speed to ensure these deals are made on behalf of the American worker and the American people."

Leavitt also announced that "the president and the administration are setting the stage for a deal with China."

"I asked the president about this before coming out here. And he wanted me to share with all of you that we're doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China," Leavitt said. "As I mentioned, there have now been 18 proposals and more than 100 countries around the world who are wanting to make a deal with the United States of America."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told an investor summit on Tuesday that he expects the U.S. and China will de-escalate the impasse over tariffs because it's unsustainable for both countries, FOX Business has learned.

Bessent said that while negotiations haven't started, a deal is possible, a source who attended the investor summit told FOX Business.

"We feel everyone involved wants to see a trade deal happen and the ball is moving in the right direction," Leavitt said.

