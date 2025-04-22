Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Donald Trump
Published

White House says Trump administration has 18 trade proposals 'on paper'

President Trump is also 'setting the stage' for a deal with China, Leavitt says

close
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration now has "18 proposals on paper" for trade deals. video

White House has '18 proposals on paper' for trade deals

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration now has "18 proposals on paper" for trade deals.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration now has "18 proposals on paper" for trade deals following the implementation of its latest tariffs. 

"I spoke to our entire trade team this morning. There is a lot of progress being made. We now have 18 proposals on paper that have been brought to the trade team. Again, these are proposals on paper that countries have proposed to the Trump administration and to our government," Leavitt told reporters Tuesday. 

"You have Secretary Bessent, Secretary Lutnick, Ambassador Greer, NEC Director Hassett and Peter Navarro, the entire trade team meeting with 34 countries this week alone," she continued. "We are moving at Trump speed to ensure these deals are made on behalf of the American worker and the American people." 

Leavitt also announced that "the president and the administration are setting the stage for a deal with China."

BESSENT BELIEVES CHINA IMPASSE OVER TARIFFS WILL DE-ESCALATE 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday, April 22. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I asked the president about this before coming out here. And he wanted me to share with all of you that we're doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China," Leavitt said. "As I mentioned, there have now been 18 proposals and more than 100 countries around the world who are wanting to make a deal with the United States of America." 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told an investor summit on Tuesday that he expects the U.S. and China will de-escalate the impasse over tariffs because it's unsustainable for both countries, FOX Business has learned. 

IMF CUTS US ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST OVER TRADE TENSIONS, POLICY UNCERTAINTY 

China's Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump shake hands

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bessent said that while negotiations haven't started, a deal is possible, a source who attended the investor summit told FOX Business. 

trump introducing tariffs

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking at the White House on April 2. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

"We feel everyone involved wants to see a trade deal happen and the ball is moving in the right direction," Leavitt said. 

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report. 