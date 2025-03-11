White House says Ontario's Doug Ford is acting 'egregious' and 'insulting' with threat to cut off electricity

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is acting "egregious" and "insulting" with his threat to cut off electricity to Americans over tariffs, the White House said Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remark after Ford imposed 25% tariffs on electricity exports from the Canadian province to the states of Michigan, New York and Minnesota on Monday. He also said "If necessary, if the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely."

In response, Trump said on Truth Social that he instructed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to add another 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States from Canada. That new 50% tariff will go into effect Wednesday morning.

"As for the tariffs, the president made his position on this quite clear with the statement that he put out. And it was a retaliatory statement due to the escalation of rhetoric that we've seen out of Ontario, Canada. The president saw the premier, Doug Ford, make an egregious and insulting comment -- threatening to shut down electricity for the American people, for hardworking American families," Leavitt said Tuesday.

"He made that threat. The president saw that and has an obligation and a responsibility to respond accordingly and represent the interests of the American people," she continued.

"So he has made the decision to add a 25% tariff, so now steel and aluminum tariffs will come into effect tomorrow at the rate of 50%. And our steel and aluminum industries have actually applauded these tariffs because again, they know it's going to grow their industry here. It's going to allow them to export more steel that is made right here in the United States, with American workers," Leavitt concluded.

She also said Tuesday to "Think about what the tariff policy long term will do for our country."

"I think, many of us probably grew up in small towns. I know, at least I did. And the main street in my small town looks a heck of a lot worse than it probably did decades ago, before I was alive at least, my parents and grandparents tell me so. And I know many Americans feel that same way," Leavitt told reporters.

"What the president envisions for this country is for the United States of America to be a manufacturing superpower, where there are American factories and businesses owned by Americans producing goods that we are exporting to the rest of the world," she declared. "Those revenues will stay here. It will increase wages for people here in our great country. It will ensure our national security, and it will boost the morale of the American people to have thriving industries again."

Speaking to reporters in front of a podium that read "Canada is not for sale," Ford said Monday that the electricity surcharge would cost families and businesses in Michigan, New York and Minnesota up to $400,000 every day. On average, Ontario's premier said it would add about $100 per month to "the bills of hardworking Americans."

"Let me be clear: I will not hesitate to increase this charge," Ford said. "If necessary, if the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely. Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people because it's not the American people who started this trade war. It's one person who's responsible. That's President Trump."

