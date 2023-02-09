White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'

The White House got a jab in on Florida Gov. Ron Desantis Thursday during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to the Sunshine State.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by reporters for comment on the DeSantis administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.

Jean-Pierre chuckled during her response, saying, "I don't know about you all, but I certainly would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse. I don't think that would be the thing I would be doing."

DESANTIS VS. DISNEY: FLORIDA GOVERNOR DECLARES 'THERE'S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN'

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 110.19 -1.56 -1.40%

She also referenced the Republicans' rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union address in which Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that lawmakers should choose normalcy over insanity.

DISNEY'S REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT TO GET NEW NAME, GOVERNOR-APPOINTED BOARD

"And I don't think that's what Gov. Sanders — as you heard from her rebuttal — I don't think that's what she meant when she said there's a choice between normal and crazy. So I'll leave that there," the press secretary quipped.

DeSantis gave a stern warning to Disney Wednesday morning, telling its leadership there's a "new sheriff in town."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Speaking to reporters in Ocala, he said the company would no longer be self governed.

These remarks come as a new bill released this week put the entertainment giant's district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, under the control of DeSantis and legislative leaders.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bill prohibits anyone who worked or had a contract with a theme park or entertainment complex in the past three years — or their relatives — from serving on the revamped district’s board of supervisors.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.