Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters feuding with Disney does not seem like a 'normal' decision

close
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as President Biden visits the Sunshine State, saying, "I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse," a reference to DeSantis' Disney crackdown. video

White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as President Biden visits the Sunshine State, saying, "I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse," a reference to DeSantis' Disney crackdown.

The White House got a jab in on Florida Gov. Ron Desantis Thursday during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to the Sunshine State.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by reporters for comment on the DeSantis administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.

A person watches fireworks at Disney World in Florida

Fireworks explode over a guest watching at Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Fla., May 30, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre chuckled during her response, saying, "I don't know about you all, but I certainly would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse. I don't think that would be the thing I would be doing."

DESANTIS VS. DISNEY: FLORIDA GOVERNOR DECLARES 'THERE'S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN'

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 110.19 -1.56 -1.40%

She also referenced the Republicans' rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union address in which Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that lawmakers should choose normalcy over insanity.

DISNEY'S REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT TO GET NEW NAME, GOVERNOR-APPOINTED BOARD 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting at the Venetian in Las Vegas Nov. 19, 2022.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"And I don't think that's what Gov. Sanders — as you heard from her rebuttal — I don't think that's what she meant when she said there's a choice between normal and crazy. So I'll leave that there," the press secretary quipped.

DeSantis gave a stern warning to Disney Wednesday morning, telling its leadership there's a "new sheriff in town." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Joe Biden

President Biden speaks about his economic agenda at LIUNA Training Center Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in DeForest, Wis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky / AP Newsroom)

Speaking to reporters in Ocala, he said the company would no longer be self governed. 

These remarks come as a new bill released this week put the entertainment giant's district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, under the control of DeSantis and legislative leaders.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Karine Jean-Pierre

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks to the press at the White House Nov. 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The bill prohibits anyone who worked or had a contract with a theme park or entertainment complex in the past three years — or their relatives — from serving on the revamped district’s board of supervisors.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.