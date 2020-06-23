Expand / Collapse search
White House aide Hogan Gidley named Trump campaign press secretary

Gidley has been at the White House since 2017

Trump: Law enforcement stopped attack on Andrew Jackson statue in LaFayette Park

President Trump on law enforcement stopping an attack on the statue of Andrew Jackson in LaFayette Park Monday night.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley will be the new Trump campaign press secretary, President Trump announced on Tuesday.

"Hogan Gidley will be leaving the White House on July 1 and heading over to my campaign to be the National Press Secretary," Trump wrote on Twitter. "He is a strong, loyal and trusted member of the team that I know will do an outstanding job! We must WIN this election!"

Gidley will replace former campaign secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who became the White House press secretary in April.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley briefs the media outside the White House on January 23, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Gidley's new position is not in response to lower-than-expected turnout at President Trump's Tulsa rally on Saturday, a White House official told Fox News' Kristin Fisher.

Gidley has been at the White House since 2017. He's been involved with Republican politics for years and was former Sen. Rick Santorum's communications director for his 2012 presidential run.

