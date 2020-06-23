White House aide Hogan Gidley named Trump campaign press secretary

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley will be the new Trump campaign press secretary, President Trump announced on Tuesday.

"Hogan Gidley will be leaving the White House on July 1 and heading over to my campaign to be the National Press Secretary," Trump wrote on Twitter. "He is a strong, loyal and trusted member of the team that I know will do an outstanding job! We must WIN this election!"

Gidley will replace former campaign secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who became the White House press secretary in April.

Gidley's new position is not in response to lower-than-expected turnout at President Trump's Tulsa rally on Saturday, a White House official told Fox News' Kristin Fisher.

Gidley has been at the White House since 2017. He's been involved with Republican politics for years and was former Sen. Rick Santorum's communications director for his 2012 presidential run.

