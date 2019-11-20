Expand / Collapse search
White House Christmas tree to be delivered on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is gearing up for Christmas. Melania Trump is set to receive the official White House Christmas tree on Monday afternoon.

The Christmas tree is coming from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder won an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association, earning the honor of gifting a tree from his farm to the White House.

The White House didn’t provide details about the tree in its announcement Tuesday.

But the tree will arrive at the front door of the White House by horse-drawn carriage and become the focal point of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.