Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health

WH budget office approves Biden's plan to retract insulin, epipen discounts: report

The measure aimed to require some community health centers to deliver savings to low-income patients

close
Adam Boehler on Rubicon Founders video

Innovation in health care will be led by ‘explosion of data’: Rubicon Founders CEO

Adam Boehler on Rubicon Founders

The White House this week gave President Biden the greenlight to move forward with removing a Trump-era health care policy designed to bring down the price of insulin.

Biden’s bid to retract the rule was approved on Monday, as reported by Politico, with the expectation that the Department of Health and Human Services could publish the retraction within the coming days.

The measure, signed off on under the previous administration in December, aimed to require some 340B community health centers to deliver savings to low-income patients for insulin and epinephrine in a bid to bring down unaffordable prices.

Spokespeople for the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

BIDEN ADMIN FREEZES TRUMP HHS RULE MEANT TO LOWER INSULIN PRICES

The rule was scheduled to go into effect in January but was frozen at that time.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Health Care Centers said the rule would "adversely impact Community Health Centers" and make it harder for low-income patients to afford the medications.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

President Donald Trump focused on lowering the price of drugs during his tenure. Biden has made similar promises, including calling for allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.