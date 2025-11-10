Weight-loss pills replacing GLP-1 shots will be ready by March, Dr. Oz tells FOX Business

Oral weight-loss pills will be replacing GLP-1 shots by March 2026, Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz predicted on Monday.

Oz made the statement during a Monday morning appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings With Maria," where he discussed the Trump administration's wider push to improve Americans' health.

"These pharma companies are rapidly evolving this technology," Oz said. "We have pills coming out. I just learned, I'll break it to your audience, by March we will have pills replacing the injections for these patients as well. That's at $150 a month, it's even cheaper."

"We are dramatically changing the face of obesity. One big statement, one big plea, Maria, you were kind with your words to me earlier. My whole life has been built on educating folks, empowering people. Lose weight the right way. Diet, exercise. Obesity is not a shortage of GLP-1 drugs in your blood stream. However, if you can't lose weight, these are an important crutch. They absolutely work," Oz continued.

Oz predicted that President Donald Trump's deal with pharmaceutical companies will allow America to lose 135 million pounds over the next 12 months.

He added that the weight loss would also have health benefits downstream, lowering the instances of heart disease and other weight-related conditions.

Under the administration's new deal, Novo Nordisk said the lowest doses of Wegovy will cost $149 for a month's supply, if approved, and will extend across all the company’s direct-to-patient offerings. The company also confirmed plans to lower prices for its injectable drugs, including Wegovy and Ozempic, under Medicare Part D, Medicaid and self-pay channels. Novo Nordisk said it is reviewing its U.S. self-pay pricing and expects to announce updated offers for Wegovy and Ozempic in the coming weeks.

Trump called the deals "a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans."

For self-pay patients, Lilly said it will offer Zepbound starting at $299 for the lowest dose and up to $449 for higher doses – roughly $50 below current direct-to-patient prices and comparable to prices in Europe through the company's digital pharmacy platform, LillyDirect. Orforglipron, Lilly’s once-daily oral obesity pill that is still awaiting federal approval, will also start at $149 for the lowest dose. Medicare beneficiaries will pay no more than $50 per month for Zepbound and Orforglipron.

Additional drugs, including Emgality, Trulicity and Mounjaro, will be added to LillyDirect at 50% to 60% off current list prices.

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking natural hormone pathways in the body to help regulate appetite, increase feelings of fullness and improve blood sugar control. They were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but in recent years have become FDA-approved specifically for obesity under certain brand names like Wegovy and Zepbound.

