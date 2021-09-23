Warren says infrastructure, reconciliation ‘go together,’ says 11 senators back House progressives

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took to Twitter late Wednesday to offer her support of progressive House Democrats who want to tie the bipartisan infrastructure bill with the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which has been a source of contention in Washington.

She posted a news release stating that 11 senators now back the House progressive demand for the "entire Biden agenda."

Some names on the press release included Sens. Cory Booker, Mazie Hirono and Sheldon Whitehouse. The senators said in the statement that they voted in August for the bipartisan infrastructure "with the clear commitment that the two pieces of the package would move together along a dual track."

Hugo Lowell, the congressional reporter for the Guardian, tweeted that Sen. Bernie Sanders believes that Congress will pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill—"which he notes has already come down from original $6T topline."

Sanders' office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Republicans have blamed Democrats for ignoring them when it comes to legislation because they control both chambers of Congress and the White House. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, said earlier this week his party will not come to their aid when it comes to the debt ceiling.

"Since Democrats decided to go it alone, they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit," he said, referring to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, on Monday. "I’ve explained this clearly and consistently for over two months. We do not have divided government. Democrats do not need our help. They have every tool to address the debt limit on their own."

President Biden held three "productive and candid meeting" with fellow Democrats on Wednesday on key issues ranging from the infrastructure package to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, according to a statement from the White House.

"This was an important opportunity for the President to engage with Members and hear their perspectives, and progress was made toward finding the pathway forward for lowering costs for hardworking people and ensuring tha our economic growth strategy is based on investing in families, not more giveaways to big corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers," the statement read.