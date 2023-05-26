Warner Bros TV deal with Black Lives Matter co-founder expired last year with no shows produced: report

A deal between Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and Warner Bros Television Group to make shows that highlighted Black voices expired last year without any productions being made, according to a report.

"The studio signed an overall deal with BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors at some point in 2020. Deal expired at end of October 2022," a source told the New York Post. "The deal unfortunately did not result in any produced shows."

The two-year deal was expected to include scripted and unscripted series, children’s programming, documentaries and digital content across broadcast, cable and streaming productions, according to Variety and the Post.

It wasn't reported how much Cullors made in the deal.

BLM PAID EXECS MILLIONS DESPITE BEING NEARLY $9M IN THE RED: TAX DOCUMENTS

Cullors has been embroiled in controversy since allegations of financial improprieties with the organization emerged.

She resigned in May 2021, saying she planned to pursue a book and TV deal and denied it was related to the accusations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Cullors has denied that she or anyone else at the foundation misused the millions of dollars of donations that flooded in after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, but admitted their organization didn’t have the infrastructure at the time for such a huge influx of cash.

"The only regret I have with BLM is wishing that we could have paused for one to two years, to just not do any work and just focus on the infrastructure," Cullors told the Associated Press last year.

"The idea that (the foundation) received millions of dollars and then I hid those dollars in my bank account is absolutely false," she said. "That’s a false narrative. It’s impacted me personally and professionally, that people would accuse me of stealing from Black people."

Cullors spent $3.2 million on properties in California and Georgia, the Post reported in 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital has reached out to Warner Bros Television Group and Cullors.