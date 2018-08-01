Vladimir Putin has one goal -- cause disruption: Trish Regan

President Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The president says, “This is nothing but a witch hunt.”

Continue Reading Below

I just want to lay out what the purpose of this probe actually is. Robert Mueller is supposed to investigate Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. He is supposed to be looking for any links or any coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. No mention of any links between Russia and the Hillary Clinton campaign, which is kind of odd.

Number two, any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation, so basically anything that people screw up in this investigation.

Number three, any federal crimes committed during the course of the probe. If anybody were to lie under oath, that would be a big problem.

Here is my issue.

I’m all for figuring out what the Russians did. We need to do that. They have a history of disinformation ever since post-World War II. They have aggressively put out disinformation. The original fake news, if you would. They have done this to us again and again. Just in the old days you actually had to use people, intel ops. It’s a lot easier given the cyber warfare they can engage in.

Advertisement

What I find very disturbing is the Hillary Clinton campaign sent a guy over to Russia and it got complicated. They were using Fusion GPS and hired a law firm. It was the Clinton campaign who sent him to Russia where he dug up a bunch of dirt likely fed to him by the Russians in their disinformation attempt.

Why is the Mueller probe not charged with looking into that?