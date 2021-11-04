Virginia election shows voters 'mad as the dickens' at Democrats' policies, GOP congressman says

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., ranking member of the Small Business Committee, said Virginia's election results show voters are "mad as the dickens" at policies put forward by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats.

"I don't know about the rest of the country," he told Fox News, but added that after speaking to his constituents and fellow members it could foreshadow what's to come in next year's midterm elections.

"It's a rubber stamp of what just went on in Virginia – they are mad as the dickens. They are ready to go to the polls, they are ready to send a message to the people in charge in Washington, D.C., for the Democrats and the Biden administration – they do not like a single thing going on right here," he said speaking from a committee showcase and roundtable on veteran-owned small businesses.

Republicans gathered to hear the business owners discuss the biggest hurdles facing their companies today.

The owners listed a litany of grievances plaguing "Main Street" America as entrepreneurs attempt to recover in the aftermath of the pandemic.

David Haydel of New Orleans described himself as "just a cake decorator" but said his one-store operation brings in $5.5 million to $6 million a year.

But Haydel's Bakery is facing supply chain shortages.

Haydel said his biggest challenge right now is that he has "millions of beads" tied up on a shipping container in California.

The New Orleans baker was not alone in voicing these types of challenges.

Labor shortages, particularly among truck drivers, have caused a supply chain crisis throughout the U.S.

During a series of roundtables this week, GOP lawmakers have condemned President Biden's Infrastructure and social spending packages that Democrats are hoping to get passed through the House.

Democrats have argued the infrastructure bill assists with challenges facing the nation and have said the majority of small businesses will not see tax hikes.

But Republicans and small business owners remain unconvinced by these assurances.

It remains unclear if enough House Democrats have thrown their support behind the multitrillion-dollar packages, but Republicans have said the best way they can counter the push is to "educate the public."

"I think Tuesday night indicated that the public is getting their fill of this administration and their proposed tax increases, their proposed regulatory increases, their … disregard for the small business people of this country," Luetkemeyer told Fox News.

"This administration is doing everything in its power, seemingly, to discourage people from becoming entrepreneurs … the public is reacting to this," he added. "Small businesses are beginning to educate their customers and employees and I think Tuesday night showed an educated public will say, ‘Enough is enough.’"