Varney: The coalition that made Biden president is falling apart

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the unraveling of the Democratic base as the president fails to deliver on key campaign issues, arguing the "coalition that made Biden president is falling apart."

STUART VARNEY: The coalition that made Joe Biden president is falling apart.

He has managed to upset almost all the voting groups that put him in the White House.

His visit to NYC today shows his problem with black voters. They elected Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, knowing he was tough on crime. The president has not been tough on crime.

Approximately 10,000 Black civilians were killed by criminals last year. No wonder black voters are drifting away.

So too are suburbanites. They helped elect Biden, but as Virginia shows, they don't like his lock-step agreement with the teachers' union, which has ruined so many public schools.

And those suburbanites are not happy with the crime spike either. They want to go back to their city jobs and feel safe!

Hispanics, drifting away... Contrary to what the Biden team seems to think, they don't like an open border. In Texas and Arizona, voters on the border are turning Republican.

Working families? Clobbered by inflation. Wage gains wiped out. And these are the people who have to go out and work.

They have to get through the maze of testing, vax mandates and mask mandates.

Working people pay the price of Biden's failing COVID response.

So who is left in the Biden coalition?

The elites of course. There's been a sea change in American politics in the last generation.

The rich, the "highly educated" the "one-percenters." They vote Democrat these days.

They're not leaving Biden's coalition. They're just the last ones still firmly on board.