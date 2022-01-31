Varney: Southern border is Biden's crisis

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's border crisis nearing a boiling point as DHS leadership and border patrol agents spar over immigration policies.

STUART VARNEY: Things have reached a boiling point at our southern border.

You wouldn't know that if you get your 'news' from the left-wing media. Watch Fox and you understand the magnitude of the crisis.

Last week, we brought you a video of "secret" flights carrying illegals from the border to cities across the country. That’s the government aiding and abetting illegal migration -- that’s against the law.

Then, over the weekend, Fox obtained video of Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz addressing his agents.

He faced a revolt.

Chief Ortiz: We don’t give up. We stay focused, we continue to do the job and the mission that we signed up for – we all signed up for – we all raised our hand.

Agent: It’s kind of hard to say that.

Ortiz: It’s not hard to say it. It may be hard for you to say it, but I’ve been doing this for 31 years. It’s not hard for me to say it. Every day I wake up, and I’m committed to this organization, and I’m committed to each one of y’all.

Agent: We say the same thing, but it seems like the policies contradict.

Ortiz: Because you’re getting bogged down in the policies and the politics.

Agent: You can’t even say Illegal Alien.

Ortiz: What’s that?

Agent: You can’t even say Illegal Alien.

Agent: That’s why Chief Scott left…

Ortiz: Why are you guys getting caught up in semantics? There’s a mission out there to be had…

Ortiz: I’ve been doing this job as long as y’all. \

Agent: That’s the problem Chief.

Ortiz: What?

Agent: For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. That’s exactly what’s happening here. For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities!

It is unprecedented for a senior official like Ortiz, to face such open hostility.

This morning, we learned that the border patrol had apprehended 2,000 Russians in December. They were part of the biggest monthly migrant surge since October 2019.

This is Biden's crisis. He has not stopped the migrant flow. The secret flights have been exposed. DHS leadership has lost the confidence of border patrol agents. fentanyl kills thousands and keeps flowing.

The Democrats thought an open border would bring them more votes. They got it wrong.