Varney: Socialists increasingly call the shots in the Democratic Party

What's the most important and powerful group within the Democratic Party? Unions? Not these days. Blue-dog, conservative Democrats? No, they've almost disappeared.

Moderates, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Well, I don't think she's that moderate. No, the people who are increasingly calling the shots are the socialists.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will push a Harris-Biden – sorry, Biden-Harris – administration to full socialism.

Same with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who said: "Joe Biden will become the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And that, in this moment, is what we need."

What's happening here is the far left seizing an opportunity. The polls are tightening in Mr. Trump's favor, and they blame what they see as Biden's "moderation."

They think the way to win is to pound the "income inequality" theme. With Jeff Bezos worth around $200 billion and Michael Speiser making $11 billion on Snowflake, they think blasting the billionaires is a winner.

After all, socialism made Bernie the standout in the primaries. Socialism got AOC elected. Socialism allowed The Squad to expand

I don't think this will help Joe Biden. I think it would hurt him. But either way, you are looking at a sea change in the Democratic Party. Six months ago, we had a world-beating economy with incomes rising dramatically across the board, and unemployment at record lows for every racial and ethnic group in the country. Who would have thought that the Democrats would counter that with socialism?

That's my opinion.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Sept. 17, 2020.

