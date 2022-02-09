Varney rips Democrats over COVID restrictions: Give me back the freedom I signed up for

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney demanded the "freedom" he signed up for during his "My Take" Wednesday as Democrat-led states drag their feet on easing COVID restrictions.

STUART VARNEY: 'The full-blown pandemic phase of COVID is nearly over in the US'

That’s not me saying that. It’s Dr. Fauci!

He's referring to the sharp decline in new COVID cases. And he's right. Omicron is leaving us.

And so are the restrictions. That’s what will make a big difference to our everyday lives.

Mask mandates for kids disappearing fast. The teachers union will fight it all the way, but Democrat state after Democrat state is dropping the masking of youngsters.

Even Jen Psaki at the White House now says mandate decisions should be made by local school districts.

WATCHDOG GROUP PUSHES GOOGLE, YOUTUBE PARENT COMPANY FOR GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP REQUESTS

The 'command and obey' phase, is breaking down.

In Canada, the 'freedom convoy' is all about the vaccination mandate. On January 15th, Prime Minister Trudeau told truckers they could not drive back into Canada from the U.S., without vaccination. Talk about exiling the unvaxxed!

One respected poll in Canada shows a majority favoring the lifting of restrictions.

In the US., we have about 25 percent of the population unvaxxed. What are we going to do, exile them? Keep 'em out of civilized society? No we're not, and the Democrats know it. In New York, as of today, you are no longer required to prove you're vaccinated to get into a restaurant!

CANADIAN LAWMAKERS GROW INCREASINGLY UNEASY ABOUT ECONOMIC IMPACT OF TRUCKER PROTEST: LIVE UPDATES

Why is this happening now? Because there are elections in 9 months! And the Democrats know we're tired of restrictions that don't work. We're tired of the elites imposing rules that so many of them don't obey. We're tired of the President of the United States bullying anyone who doesn't toe the COVID line.

For once, I agree with Dr. Fauci. The full-blown pandemic phase is almost over. I'll go further: now take the restrictions off. All of 'em.

Give me back the freedom I signed up for when I became a citizen.