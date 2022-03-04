Varney on Biden reaction to Russia-Ukraine war: US waking up to the consequences

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the world stage, arguing the U.S. is now "waking up to the consequences" over Biden's lack of preparedness.

STUART VARNEY: Putin's war began on February 24. Just 8 days ago. So many things have changed.

Eight days ago, Putin was a chess player, keeping the world guessing. Now he's just a thug, a pariah, a madman rattling his nukes.

Eight days ago China had a deal with Russia: eternal friendship. Maximum co-operation. Xi Jinping is now recalculating.

If Putin runs into so much trouble in Ukraine, maybe China should think twice before hitting Taiwan.

Eight days ago, Germany was essentially a pacifist nation, embarrassed by its past and run by the greens. Now it’s changing its constitution, so it can re-arm. Who would have thought!

And who would have thought that Switzerland would suddenly agree to freeze the assets of Putin's pals, the billionaire oligarchs? Swiss banks have been accepting ill-gotten gains for years. With Russia, they've changed course.

Eight days ago, America had predicted the invasion but had taken no action. President Biden kept telling the Russians what he would not do!

Now, we're waking up to the consequences: Have you seen the price of gas this morning? Up more than 11 cents a gallon overnight. Diesel up 14 cents!

We are now in an inflationary spiral.

Although the last week has shown us the brutality of Putin's war. It has also shown us true heroism: The civilian soldiers who are holding off the tanks.

Eight days ago, they'd been written off. But they stood and fought because of their patriotism and the leadership of President Zelenskyy.

Against all the odds, he stood and fought. And he's still there.

Eight days ago he was a comedian turned president.

‘Out of his depth,’ said the Toronto Star.

Now he's an inspiration. The real hero of Ukraine.