Varney: Republicans delivering audacious convention show

The Republicans promised a very different convention, and they delivered. Audacious is the word that comes to mind: this president knows how to put on a show.

Continue Reading Below

Who expected a bank robber to receive a presidential pardon? It happened. Jon Ponder robbed a bank in Nevada, turned to Christianity and became an advocate for inmates. The president said his life is a "testament to redemption." Pardoned.

Nicholas Sandmann appeared. He's the young man the media tried to cancel because he wore a MAGA hat in front of a Native American elder. He fought back: not canceled.

Then came Mike Pompeo, speaking from Jerusalem. Surprise! Secretaries of state don't appear at political conventions, but he did. The left is flabbergasted by this: they're saying he might have broken the Hatch Act.

The horror!

HOW CHINA'S ECONOMY IS PROFITING FROM AMERICA'S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Talk about putting on a show: watch First Lady Melania walk along the White House Colonnade. To people like me, she was the star. She talked about growing up under a Communist regime, dreaming about coming to America, studying for the naturalization test and becoming a citizen.

How about that: a legal immigrant who really likes being an American. We're not used to that, but I’m telling you, there are a lot of us who feel that way.

And then what? Well right from the Oval Office, President Trump surprised America with five people who became newly minted citizens, on the spot, another testament to legal immigration.

As conventions go, I think you would agree, that was very different ... audacious!

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One last thing: our colleagues at Fox News report that tonight Kayleigh McEnany will be speaking. Kayleigh has been a regular guest on this program for many years. She is going to talk about her personal history, something she rarely does. I know her story, and I urge you to watch her tonight. It will be uplifting.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 26, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS