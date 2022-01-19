Varney gives Biden advice after year of failure: 'Start firing people'

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called on President Biden to start firing people from his administration if he expects to rebound from his "year of failure."

STUART VARNEY: If the president wants to rebound from his year of failure, here's what he should do: start firing people.

Whoever wrote that dreadful Atlanta speech should go, immediately.

You don't call anyone who disagrees with you, a racist and expect your opponents to surrender – you've just insulted members of your own party! Not to mention the rest of the country.

The president's chief of staff should go.

Ron Klain failed to organize a compromise on the president's signature Build Back Better plan. That’s his job – and he allowed that Atlanta speech to go ahead. What a mistake!

Brian Deese, director of the national economic council — gotta go.

He thinks the answer to inflation is to spend trillions more of your taxpayer dollars. And if he had anything to do with the president blaming ‘meat conglomerates’ for skyrocketing beef prices, well he's really got to go. He's been laughed out of court in the economics community.

Alejandro Mayorkas, supposedly in charge at the border – total failure. He said the border is closed. No it's not, and you know it. Gotta go.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – supposed to be fixing the supply chain crisis. But after a year, it’s obviously not fixed and he definitely did not 'save Christmas' – gotta go.

Xavier Becerra, health and human services, in charge of the fight against COVID. He would not be missed if he were fired – he's nowhere to be found. You never see him!

If any of these folks had been in the Trump cabinet, they wouldn't have lasted a week, much less a year.

But this president never fires anyone.

That’s one of the reasons his first year has been a failure – he tolerates incompetence.