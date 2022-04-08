Varney: Dinner for Washington’s ‘high and mighty’ a COVID super-spreader event

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the possible outcome following D.C.'s COVID super-spreader event and an uptick in cases around the country, arguing let Americans "choose" their own level of risk and make their own decisions.

STUART VARNEY: The Gridiron Dinner is an annual bash for Washington's high and mighty. This year it was a COVID super-spreader.

More than two dozen attendees have since tested positive, including the commerce secretary, the attorney general, Congressmen Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro, Senators Collins and Warnock, plus a top aide to Vice President Harris. And, the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

The dinner was supposed to be a return to normal after a two-year absence. Few people wore masks, they all mingled freely. They did not have to show a negative test to get in. And the virus spread! It's mild, but it spread.

So now what? New COVID cases are up 2.6 percent in the last two weeks. Speaker Pelosi has tested positive and there's a big flap because she kissed the president on the cheek!

Are we now going to go back to masking, testing and vax mandates?

I sure hope not. This time around let us choose our own level of risk. Wear a mask if you want to. Choose to get a booster shot every year. Go to weddings, dinners, restaurants, stores or sporting events if you accept the risk.

But don't force, or threaten or bully.

I would feel differently if we were dealing with the bubonic plague where if you get it you probably die.

But we're dealing with the BA.2 variant, reportedly the mildest form of COVID yet.

Let's not cave to the authoritarians. We want the freedom to make our own COVID decisions please.