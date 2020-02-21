Varney: Democrats' debate ‘disaster’ will split Nevada caucuses

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” discusses how the “wreckage” from the latest Democratic debate will follow through into Saturday's Nevada caucuses and will only lead to more fire and fury.

“For the Democrats, it was a disaster,” he said. “The debate resembled a firing squad.”

The candidates’ warfare is bad timing with the Nevada caucuses, although Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., got lucky, Varney said, since all the attention was on former New York City Mike Bloomberg.

VARNEY: TRUMP MADE BERNIE, BLOOMBERG PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY FRONTRUNNERS

“[Bernie] still has problems,” Varney said. “He’s 78 years old. He had a heart attack in October but now, refuses to release his medical records ... That’s a problem.”

Varney mentioned Bernie will also ban fracking, removing roughly a million fracking jobs from states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Colorado.

“And he'll ban private health insurance,” he said. “You hear that, union members? Your generous health plans are toast.”

If Bernie is at the top of the ticket, Trump will win 49 states, according to MSNBC's Chris Matthews, who Varney called a "Trump hater." But Varney said the other candidates have their issues as well.

“Joe Biden looks worn out,” Varney said. “Elizabeth Warren has taken a big personal loan to stay in the race. Klobuchar and Mayor Pete: Reduced to pleading for attention. Where's the Democrat prosperity plan? Where's the vision? I don't see it.”

The most damage done has been placed on Bloomberg, Varney said, when 19 million people watched him “implode” on stage.

“A poor performance on television is the kiss of death in politics,” Varney said. “Let’s see if $400 million buys him a better performance next time around.”

Varney predicts, once voting in Nevada begins, the Democratic party will be split, “and the candidates will still be fighting each other."