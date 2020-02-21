Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

2020 Campaign

Varney: Democrats' debate ‘disaster’ will split Nevada caucuses

'Candidates will still be fighting each other'

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on how Democratic volatility towards one another will carry into Nevada caucus voting.video

Varney: Democrats are at each other's throats

FOX Business' Stuart Varney on how Democratic volatility towards one another will carry into Nevada caucus voting.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” discusses how the “wreckage” from the latest Democratic debate will follow through into Saturday's Nevada caucuses and will only lead to more fire and fury.

Continue Reading Below

“For the Democrats, it was a disaster,” he said. “The debate resembled a firing squad.”

The candidates’ warfare is bad timing with the Nevada caucuses, although Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., got lucky, Varney said, since all the attention was on former New York City Mike Bloomberg.

VARNEY: TRUMP MADE BERNIE, BLOOMBERG PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY FRONTRUNNERS

“[Bernie] still has problems,” Varney said. “He’s 78 years old. He had a heart attack in October but now, refuses to release his medical records ... That’s a problem.”

Varney mentioned Bernie will also ban fracking, removing roughly a million fracking jobs from states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Colorado.

“And he'll ban private health insurance,” he said. “You hear that, union members? Your generous health plans are toast.”

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, host

If Bernie is at the top of the ticket, Trump will win 49 states, according to MSNBC's Chris Matthews, who Varney called a "Trump hater." But Varney said the other candidates have their issues as well.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Joe Biden looks worn out,” Varney said. “Elizabeth Warren has taken a big personal loan to stay in the race. Klobuchar and Mayor Pete: Reduced to pleading for attention. Where's the Democrat prosperity plan? Where's the vision? I don't see it.”

The most damage done has been placed on Bloomberg, Varney said, when 19 million people watched him “implode” on stage.

“A poor performance on television is the kiss of death in politics,” Varney said. “Let’s see if $400 million buys him a better performance next time around.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Varney predicts, once voting in Nevada begins, the Democratic party will be split, “and the candidates will still be fighting each other."