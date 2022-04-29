Varney: Big sister is watching you in Biden’s America

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney sounded the alarm over the administrations' Disinformation Governance Board and its resemblance to the "Ministry of Truth," arguing "big sister is watching you" in President Biden's America as Nina Jankowicz will head the effort.

STUART VARNEY: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages, the gang that can't shoot straight brings you "the disinformation governance board."

It will be led by Nina Jankowicz. As the NY Post puts it on the front page: 'big sister is watching you!'

Ms. Jankowicz will be running what amounts to a 'Ministry of Truth,' telling us what's good information, suitable for you to see, and what's not.

The left has lost Twitter, so now they bring in a government agency to censure opinion that Biden and the Democrats don't like. It is a new government censorship agency.

This Biden team insists on shaping how you think.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS DHS 'DISINFORMATION' BOARD: 'NOT SURE WHO OPPOSES THAT EFFORT'

Ms. Jankowicz has a track record of disinformation herself. She cast doubt on the Hunter Biden laptop story, since proven to be accurate.

Apparently, approved the banning of the story from social media. She thought the fake "dossier" was just fine. ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’

Look how they dragged our country through the dirt.

She's a leftist activist. And now the government's censor!

MUSK BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN DISINFORMATION BOARD FORMATION AFTER TWITTER BUYOUT: 'DISCOMFORTING'

Think of the timing: Musk bids for Twitter. Leftist employees go nuts. Democrats know they've lost an important manipulative tool. So they create a new government censor to do the job that twitter used to do!

Desperation.

On hundred and ninety-two days to the election: heaven forbid that alternate opinion appears on the pandemic, the border, Afghanistan, inflation, energy, or any other issue embarrassing to a very challenged administration.

Remember, big sister is watching you!

This is Biden's America 2022.